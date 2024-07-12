By giving dogs a second chance through adoption, these vulnerable kids are getting a second chance of their own

By Allie Torgan, CNN

Santa Cruz, CA (CNN) — Melissa Wolf’s clients come in all shapes and sizes. Some have two legs, some have four.

All of them need a second chance.

Wolf is the founder of UnChained, a nonprofit in northern California that pairs vulnerable young people, often living in juvenile correction facilities, with abandoned or abused dogs that have been rescued from shelters. The youth learn to train the dogs in basic skills and better prepare them for adoption.

The program’s goal is twofold: decrease juvenile recidivism and save animals’ lives.

“There’s a lot of reciprocity between dogs and humans,” Wolf said. “They experience joy and anger and fear and loneliness. Our kids often share very similar stories to the dogs, and we bring that into our classes.”

Wolf, who worked in social services for decades, noticed a trend in juvenile recidivism where rearrest rates among incarcerated youth can be as high as 75 percent within three years of release. At the same time, she was volunteering with local animal shelters and rescue groups, trying to keep adoptable animals from being euthanized.

“Many of our kids have experienced risk factors that have led them to the lives where they are,” Wolf said. “A lot of our kids come from maybe childhood trauma, it could be poverty, addiction, incarceration of parents or caregivers.”

Wolf says that when young people in her program can understand that they may share a similar story with a dog in need, and help that dog on a path to success, it can transform how they see themselves and their future.

“Most of the dogs didn’t really catch my attention until I’d seen this boxer named Quincy,” one UnChained participant recounted. “I learned a lot of social skills and how to control my emotions a lot. To be more focused, more attentive. … Working with Quincy, obviously seeing him get a second shot, actually gave me a little bit of hope.”

The power of the human-animal bond

The eight-week program takes place in juvenile detention centers and schools. The students work alongside coaches, a professional dog trainer, and volunteer classroom assistants. A licensed mental health professional is on hand as well.

The program fosters empathy, compassion, and responsibility as students train and build trust with their designated dog. At the end of the eight weeks, there is a graduation ceremony where adopters, parents, teachers, and even probation officers gather to celebrate the young people and canines alike. And students get to show guests what they’ve taught their dog.

“You’ve got kids who have experienced a lot of trauma in their lives,” Wolf said. “And we get to go in with a blank slate. We just see these kids for who they are.”

UnChained, founded in 2011, was born from Wolf’s own passion and personal experiences. When she was in her early 20s and working for a nonprofit in Texas, she was shocked by the animal neglect she witnessed in some areas.

“I saw dogs that were tied to trees and left outside with no water available,” Wolf said. “I saw a mother dog with five little puppies covered in mud, emaciated.”

Often, she tried to reason with the owner but was repeatedly met with resistance and even violence, she said. And when she called animal control, she was often told there were no legal actions she could take. She says that experience was the motivator to do something to help pets and people.

By establishing an emotional connection and teaching young people about a dog’s needs, Wolf says her team sees a change occur. It’s a win-win for both the young person and the animal.

“There is a lighting up of that child’s eyes and face, and we start to see the magic that happens and the understanding by our kids that dogs experience feelings very similar to humans,” she said.

Futures filled with hope and possibility

For Wolf, positive reinforcement is the key. Students learn from professional dog trainers and implement a clicker method where a dog is praised and rewarded for good behavior with a treat. Wolf says the program also helps its students learn to communicate in a positive way and develop leadership skills.

“It’s starting to shift this young person’s way of thinking and believing and hopefully behaving.” Wolf said. “When we put a little bobble-headed chihuahua in the arms of a young man that may weigh 250 pounds, and see his body soften, that’s when we know the work is being done. There’s a vulnerability that the dogs allow the kids to open up with.”

The dogs in the program are rescued from shelters and are vetted by a professional dog trainer before they join the program.

“The dogs that we take into the program can be shy. They can be insecure. But they can’t show any signs of aggression,” Wolf said.

The dogs live in foster homes while they are in the program so their routine is consistent and stable. Wolf says the foster families are a crucial part of the program.

“If you can commit to 10 to 12 weeks of fostering, this could change the life of not only a dog, but of a student in need as well.”

To date, UnChained has worked with more than 450 young people who have helped 220 dogs find forever homes. And while Wolf says she’ll always be a “crazy dog lady,” she says she’s all in it for the kids.

“We serve kids that have great intellect, great creativity, great compassion,” she said. “They are our leaders. And we need to take care of them.”

