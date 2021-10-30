Michael Johnson, son of Turner Sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson, dies at 33

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

Michael Johnson, son of TNT sportscaster Ernie “E.J.” Johnson, has died, his father said on social media Friday night. He was 33.

“This guy we adopted from Romania in 1991 and diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy lived a miraculous life of 33 years,” the TNT anchor said in an Instagram post that included a photo of Michael.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disorder of progressive muscular weakness, which typically affects boys, according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“We lost michael johnson today and we’re crushed. But we also know we’ll see him again…and that sustains us,” Johnson, a father of six, wrote.

The longtime “Inside the NBA” host said via Twitter, “We are grieving and at the same time so grateful for having been witnesses to a miraculous 33 years with michael.”

Turner Sports, in a statement posted on social media, said: “We are heartbroken over the passing of Cheryl and Ernie’s beloved son, Michael, a true hero who uplifted and brought joy to everyone he touched.

“The family’s love, faith and commitment to one another will forever be an inspiration to us. Our deepest condolences are with Cheryl, Ernie and their family, friends and loved ones as we mourn with them,” the statement read.

The NBA tweeted that the league “mourns the passing of Michael Johnson.”

“Michael was admired by so many around the league for his remarkable courage and perseverance. We send our heartfelt condolences to Ernie, Cheryl and their family during this difficult time.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Ray Sanchez contributed.