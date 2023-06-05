House Republicans ready contempt vote against FBI director Wray over Biden document

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight chairman says he plans to move forward with holding FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt of Congress. Rep. James Comer says a more-than-hourlong briefing he received Monday from FBI officials about an unverified law enforcement tip against President Joe Biden isn’t enough to comply with a subpoena. Republicans are demanding a copy of a document that contains unverified allegations against President Biden and his family. Democrats say the FBI has already investigated the allegation and did not find it worthy of further investigation. The FBI says in a statement that the escalation to a contempt vote is “unwarranted.”

