New Year’s Eve muted by omicron; many hoping for better 2022

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — In many places around the world, plans for New Year’s Eve celebrations were muted or cancelled for the second straight year due to a surge of coronavirus infections, this time driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Even before omicron hit, many people were happy to say goodbye to a second grinding year of the pandemic. But so far, at least, the omicron surge hasn’t resulted in the same levels of hospitalizations and deaths as previous outbreaks — especially among vaccinated people — offering a glimmer of hope for 2022.