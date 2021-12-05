Reports: Perdue to take on Kemp in Georgia GOP governor race

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022′s Republican primary for governor, according to reports by multiple news outlets Sunday. Perdue’s entry would set up a heated clash, while Democrat Stacey Abrams is likely to await the winner. Former President Donald Trump has publicly encouraged Perdue to run. Trump continues to criticize Kemp for not doing enough to overturn his 2020 electoral loss in Georgia to President Joe Biden. Perdue supporters argue he can secure the support of Trump supporters and beat Abrams while Kemp can’t. Kemp is promising a primary brawl. Abrams has no declared opponents on the Democratic side. Some Republicans fear a bitter primary will set the stage for an Abrams victory.