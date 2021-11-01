Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elections are being held for three open congressional seats in Ohio and Florida. In Ohio, Republican coal lobbyist Mike Carey and Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo are seeking the Columbus-area 15th Congressional District seat held by Republican Steve Stivers, who resigned to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce. Carey has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Democratic Cuyahoga County Councilmember Shontel Brown and Republican Laverne Gore are running for the Cleveland-area 11th Congressional District seat that Democrat Marcia Fudge gave up to serve as U.S. housing secretary. In Florida, 11 Democrats are running in Tuesday’s primary special election to replace Democratic Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died in April.