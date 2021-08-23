Iran official acknowledges videos of Evin prison abuse real

AP National News

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of Iran’s prison system has acknowledged that videos purportedly obtained by a self-described hacker group that show abuses at the Islamic Republic’s notorious Evin prison were real. The official, Mohammad Mehdi Hajmohammadi, wrote on Twitter that he takes responsibility for the “unacceptable behaviors.” His comment come a day after The Associated Press published parts of the videos and reported about the abuse at the facility in northern Tehran, long known for holding political prisoners and those with ties to the West whom Iran uses as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Efforts to reform Evin prison have failed throughout the years.