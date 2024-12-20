Tesla recalling almost 700,000 vehicles due to tire pressure monitoring system issue

AP Business Writer

Tesla is recalling almost 700,000 vehicles because of an issue with the warning light on the tire pressure monitoring system.

According to a letter Thursday from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall includes certain 2024 Cybertruck, 2017-2025 Model 3, and 2020-2025 Model Y vehicles.

The issue is that the tire pressure monitoring system warning light on the vehicles may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tire pressure. Driving with improperly inflated tires can increase the risk of a crash.

The Elon Musk-led automaker said it’s providing a free software update to fix the problem.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on Feb.15, 2025. Tesla customer service can be reached at 1-877-798-3752 for more information. Individuals may also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their website at www.nhtsa.gov.

Tesla has been dealing with recalls throughout the year. Its Cybertruck is now up to its seventh recall of the year, with one last month that involved around 2,400 vehicles.

Musk’s Tesla delivered the first dozen or so of its futuristic Cybertruck pickups to customers in November 2023, two years behind the original schedule.

In July the automaker recalled more than 1.8 million vehicles because of a hood issue that could increase the risk of a crash. And in February Tesla recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because some warning lights on the instrument panel are too small.