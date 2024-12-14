5 migrants dead, several missing and dozens rescued in 4 separate coast guard operations off Greece
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek coast guard says at least five migrants have died, an unknown number are missing and more than 200 others were rescued in Greece in multiple operations. They all happened south of the island of Crete and near the southern mainland. The four operations began late Friday and one is still ongoing. In the ongoing operation, 39 people were rescued and taken to Crete and five bodies were retrieved. Survivors have spoken of dozens more being in the same boat. The other three operations are considered terminated, with a total of 164 rescued and no persons missing.