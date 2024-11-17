Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing case targeting swing state’s top elections administrator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is hearing arguments that could determine whether the swing state’s top elections official, who has been the target of disproven Republican election conspiracy theories, remains in her post. Republicans who control the state Senate tried to fire Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe last year, leading the commission to sue in an effort to keep Wolfe in the job. The commission plans to argue before the state Supreme Court on Monday that it should uphold a lower court’s ruling in Wolfe’s favor. But Republican lawmakers argue the commission must vote on appointing an administrator.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.