Gov. Tim Walz will face new era of divided government in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz faces a new era of divided government in Minnesota when he returns from the presidential campaign trail, now that Republicans appear to have broken the Democratic trifecta that helped put him on Kamala Harris’ radar. Democrats will keep their one-seat majority in the state Senate. But Republicans gained enough seats to potentially tie control of the House. The chamber stood at 65-65 Wednesday afternoon, and would end in a 67-67 tie if the leaders of the last four undeclared races remain ahead. Razor-thin margins in two of those races have triggered automatic recounts. Minnesota experienced just such a tie in 1979. History suggests the power-sharing will be contentious.

