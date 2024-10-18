Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — One of the largest, coldest and most rural congressional districts in the country could figure prominently in this year’s presidential election. It also could have a say in determining which party controls Congress. Maine is one of two states that apportions electoral votes by congressional district. The other is Nebraska. Former President Donald Trump has won Maine’s 2nd District vote by more than seven percentage points twice in a row. Both times, it was the only electoral vote Trump won in New England. But Vice President Kamala Harris is making a play for the district, while the Democratic incumbent representing it in Congress is in a tough fight to hang onto his seat.

