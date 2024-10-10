Asylum-seeker to film star: Guinean’s unusual journey highlights France’s arguments over immigration

PARIS (AP) — Landing in the midst of heated arguments in France about immigration comes an award-winning film about the issue with an eye-popping twist: Its lead actor Abou Sangare is himself an immigrant lacking permanent legal status. The movie “Souleymane’s Story” hit French theaters this week. Sangare’s acclaimed portrayal of an asylum seeker could boost his chances of getting permission to stay in France. Tens of thousands of other immigrants lacking permanent legal status aren’t so lucky. France’s new government is taking a hard line, vowing to make it harder for them to stay and easier for France to expel them.

