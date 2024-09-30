Lithuania refers Belarus to the ICC, alleging crimes against humanity over opposition crackdown

BRUSSELS (AP) — Lithuania has referred hard-line Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his regime to the International Criminal Court, accusing them of committing crimes against humanity by forcing their own people to flee the country. Opposition groups in Belarus have faced a severe crackdown since nationwide protests erupted in 2020 after disputed election results gave Lukashenko a sixth term. Hundreds of thousands of people fled the country and opposition leaders were either forced into exile or sent to prison. In its referral Monday to the ICC, Lithuania said there are “reasonable grounds” to believe that Lukashenko’s regime has been involved in “deportation, persecution and other inhumane acts” against Belarus civilians.

