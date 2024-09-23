Trump listens during a farming event in rural Pennsylvania, then threatens John Deere with tariffs
Associated Press
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania as farmers expressed concerns about losing their way of life, asking questions and offering jokes but mostly just listening. His event Monday offered a softer side of Trump markedly different than his usual campaign style built on wordy, gleefully bombastic speeches. He shared long tables with a small group of farmers and flanked by large green tractors and a sign declaring “Protect our food from China” in Smithton, southeast of Pittsburgh. There, Trump let others do most of the talking, even though he spent some time decrying his opponent in November, Vice President Kamala Harris.