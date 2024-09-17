12-year-old boy youngest to be sentenced over UK riots

LONDON (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who threw stones at police during rioting outside a mosque has become the youngest person to be sentenced so far over far-right riots that erupted in England this summer. The boy can’t be identified because of his age. He had earlier admitted to a charge of violent disorder in the town of Southport on July 31. District Judge Wendy Lloyd sentenced the boy on Tuesday to a three-month curfew order and a 12-month referral order. That requires him to commit to a rehabilitative program. The boy was part of a crowd of hundreds of rioters who set a police van on fire and tried to storm the Southport Islamic Society Mosque.

