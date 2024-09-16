Writers Percival Everett, Rachel Kushner are among 6 Booker Prize finalists

LONDON (AP) — American writers Percival Everett and Rachel Kushner have been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. Organizers made the announcement on Monday. Five of the six finalists are women, marking a record in the prize’s 55-year history. Everett, a 2022 finalist, is nominated for “James,” a reimagining of “Huckleberry Finn.” Kushner, a former finalist, is in the running with “Creation Lake.” Other finalists include Britain’s Samantha Harvey, Canada’s Anne Michaels, Australia’s Charlotte Wood, and Dutch author Yael van der Wouden. Organizers said the stories span from World War I to America’s 19th-century Deep South. The winner will be revealed on November 12 in London.

