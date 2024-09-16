Tropical Storm Gordon weakens to a depression

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Gordon has weakened to a depression as it swirls through open waters in the Atlantic. The storm was located about 1,020 miles (1,645 kilometers) east of the northeast Caribbean on Monday. It had top winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was moving west at 8 mph (13 kph). The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Gordon could either dissolve in upcoming days or strengthen back into a tropical storm as it heads north. Gordon formed during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1 and ends on Nov. 30. It is the season’s seventh named storm.

