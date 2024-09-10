Congress honors 13 troops killed during Kabul withdrawal as politics swirl around who is to blame

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is hosting a ceremony to posthumously present Congress’ highest honor — the Congressional Gold Medal — to 13 U.S. service members who were killed during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. But the politics of a presidential election are swirling around the event. Both Democrats and Republicans supported the legislation to honor the 13 U.S. troops. They were killed along with more than 170 Afghans in a suicide bombing at Abbey Gate near Kabul’s Airport in August 2021. But surrounding the event is a political back and forth over who is to blame for the rushed and deadly evacuation from Kabul.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.