Prominent 2020 election denier seeks GOP nod for Michigan Supreme Court race

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A prominent ally of Donald Trump who is facing charges of trying to illegally access and tamper with voting machines in Michigan after the 2020 election is seeking the GOP nomination for the state’s highest court. If chosen by party delegates at next week’s Republican convention, attorney Matthew DePerno would face Justice Kyra Harris Bolden in the fall general election. Bolden is the first Black woman appointed to the state’s Supreme Court. Republican nominees would have to win both of two seats up for grabs to take back majority control of the court. The state Supreme Court has the potential to have final say in Michigan’s election matters.

