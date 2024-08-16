Jury begins deliberations in trial of white Florida woman in fatal shooting of Black neighbor

A Florida jury has begun deliberations in the manslaughter trial of a white woman accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of a Black neighbor amid an ongoing feud over the neighbor’s children. Susan Lorincz, 60, faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted in the June 2023 killing of 35-year-old Ajike “A.J.” Owens, a mother of four, in Ocala, Florida. Lorincz claimed she fired her .380-caliber handgun through her front door in self-defense because Owens was pounding on the door and yelling at her. Jurors got the case Friday after closing arguments from attorneys.

