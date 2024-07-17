6 dead and cities left without electricity as storm sweeps through Belarus

MOSCOW (AP) — The emergencies ministry in Belarus says six people died in a heavy weekend storm that swept through much of the country. Officials said some cities are still experiencing problems with water and electricity. The ministry reported that 330 cities and villages were damaged in Sunday’s storm in the Brest, Gomel and Mogilev regions in the country’s south. Video footage from the ministry shows fallen trees, wrecked cars and houses without roofs. The worst-hit city, Mazyr, remains without electricity in some areas. Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak said strong winds damaged high-voltage lines.

