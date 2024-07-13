Arrests, summonses of potential presidential candidates in Tunisia continue as election day nears

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Potential presidential candidates in Tunisia are facing arrest or being summoned to appear in court as authorities clamp down on those planning to participate. On Friday, a judge in a Tunis court put presidential candidate Abdellatif Mekki under a gag order and restricted his movements. Mekki, a former health minister, is the latest politician to be pursued by the courts in Tunisia. Since President Kais Saied took power in 2019, critics and opponents have been arrested, detained and convicted of political charges stemming from criticism of the government. The challenges facing opposition candidates are a far cry from the democratic hopes felt throughout Tunisia after the Arab Spring..

