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Morning News Guest Segments

Submit Your Vote for “Best Tri-Tip in the 805” at California Wine Festival

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Published 11:27 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The annual California Wine Festival is coming to Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara and features a BBQ competition that will have everyone struggling to cast their vote!

Each competitor will serve tri-tip and the winner will be awarded "Best Tri-Tip in the 805."  Each guest to the festival will receive a wristband up entry with a voting tab to vote, once trying the selection of delicious tri-tip competitors, attendees can submit their vote. Voting ends at 3 p.m.

The Morning News was joined by one of the competitors Chef Sean Conway of Costa Kitchen and Barn.

Costa is located at the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara.

If you want to try Chef Sean Conway's tri-tip and cast your vote, tickets are still available!

The event is July 18th from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Chase Palm Park. You can use code KEYT for a discount at checkout or click the link.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
California Wine Festival
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Morning News Guest Segment
san luis obispo county
Santa Barbara
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Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andie, click here.

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