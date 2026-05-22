New Commuter Train On Central Coast Designed to be Money-Saver & Stress Reliever

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The newest way to commute along the South Coast is getting rave reviews from riders on Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner morning service.

“First of all, it’s the green initiative, we’re saving the planet. Second, it’s great for my pocketbook. And third, everyone I met was fantastic. It’s just a beautiful way to get to work,” said Rachel Gomez, a Cottage Hospital employee who told Your News Channel she paid just five dollars for her ride from Ventura.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Executive Director Marjie Kirn joined Your Morning News to talk all things travel.

Passenger rail service between Ventura and Goleta is funded in part by Measure A, aimed at reducing congestion on Highway 101 and providing alternatives to driving. The program is administered by SBCAG.

“With Measure A support, we’re delivering on what voters asked for, more options for commuting, school, and everyday travel,” said Kirn.

The expanded morning service gives commuters more peak-hour options and added flexibility in their daily schedules. Whether you’re heading to work, going to class, or planning a day trip, the line is making train travel a more convenient part of the day.

And once you arrive, getting to your final destination is easy. Free shuttles connect riders to key spots in Goleta and Santa Barbara, you just need your train ticket to board.

For some passengers, the ride is more than just a commute, it’s productive time. One Ventura rider was already on the clock, getting a head start on her workday while taking in the coastal views.

“I can start my workday on the train, open my laptop and go through emails right away,” said Santa Barbara city worker Ashley Lopez.

Lopez says the experience has also made a difference in her well-being.

“This was good for my mental health. I didn’t have to sit in traffic, it made coming to work way more enjoyable. And I’ll take the train back home to Ventura.”

So if you’re tired of sitting in traffic on Highway 101 and looking to save money, and reduce your carbon footprint, the new Pacific Surfliner morning service might be worth a try.

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