Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

The holidays arrive in the Santa Ynez Valley

By
Published 7:33 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- (KEYT) Visit Santa Ynez Valley visited your morning news to tell us about upcoming holiday events.

The community favorite Julefest is happening until January 4th, and Shelby shared that they will have snow this year!

Shelby recommended out of town visitors to be patient, arrive prepared, and to get their steps in.

He also recommended Solvang's six famous bakeries. From the Kringle to the Aebleskivers, visitors can expect plenty of good food as well.

To learn more about the holiday events, visit visitsyv.com

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa ynez valley

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.