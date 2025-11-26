Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

SB Humane joins the morning news with the Po-fect Husky!

SB HUMANE
By
Published 8:26 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- SB Humane's chief operating officer Dori Villalon joined your morning news once again with Po, a husky.

Po has now spent over 300 days at the shelter waiting for a new home. He was briefly adopted back in January, but was sent back due to not being a good match.

Po loves other dogs, is great on a leash and is house-trained. His adoption fee has also been waived!

SB Humane has also broken its goal of 2000 adoptions! The cat Rayne Drop broke the record.

On December 10th, SB Humane will host a meet & greet at the CalPrivate Bank in Montecito.

Article Topic Follows: Morning News Guest Segments
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Michael Yu

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.