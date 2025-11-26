SB Humane joins the morning news with the Po-fect Husky!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- SB Humane's chief operating officer Dori Villalon joined your morning news once again with Po, a husky.

Po has now spent over 300 days at the shelter waiting for a new home. He was briefly adopted back in January, but was sent back due to not being a good match.

Po loves other dogs, is great on a leash and is house-trained. His adoption fee has also been waived!

SB Humane has also broken its goal of 2000 adoptions! The cat Rayne Drop broke the record.

On December 10th, SB Humane will host a meet & greet at the CalPrivate Bank in Montecito.