“Shorty is a 10”: Santa Barbra Humane’s 2-Year-Old Mix is Ready to Find a Fur-Ever Home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Santa Barbara Humane dropped by your Morning News with Shorty, an 2-year-old mix!

Shorty was transferred to SB Humane in late October. He's a affectionate, active and a great companion for another dog.

You can visit Shorty and see if he's the right fit for your family at SB Humane's Santa Barbara campus located at 5399 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara, CA 93111.

This Sunday – weather permitting – join SB Humane for a free, family-friendly car show and donation drive at their Santa Maria Campus benefiting animals and our community pet food pantry.

Los Viejitos Car Club will showcase their classic cars, bringing a one-of-a-kind display for car lovers of all ages. Attendees are encouraged to bring much-needed donations – including dog and cat food, cat litter, and toys for pets in need.

SB Humane's mission is to be champions for animals and the people who love them, helping to nurture and support the human-animal bond.

The non-profit has been finding animal's Fur-ever homes since day 1 and as this year wraps up, SB Humane is closing in on their 2025 goal of placing 2,000 animals into new homes.

They only need to place about 300 hundred more animals to reach their goal that's well within reach.

Help them go beyond their goal for 2025 by heading to their website or visit their Instagram.

