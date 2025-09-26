Skip to Content
Morning News Guest Segments

South Coast Chamber of Commerce Shares the Juicy Details on the Goleta Lemon Festival

By
today at 10:45 am
Published 5:58 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Goleta Lemon Festival squeeze the days this weekend at Girsh Park.

For over 30 years, the festival has been a community favorite from live bands, to lemony treats and of course, the pie eating contest.

Your Morning News is joined by Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, Director of Communications, Mary Lynn Harms-Romo for all the juicy details.

The event is free admission and parking. For more information on the zesty event, visit Goleta Lemon Festival.

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie Lopez Bornet

Andie is a Morning News Anchor for News Channel 3-12.

