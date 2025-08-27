Pismo Beach Fall 2025 Events: Corgi Beach Day, 79th Clam Festival, Sand Art & More

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It’s just about that time of year to look forward to fall events, and Pismo Beach has many notable ones on the calendar.

Emma Rhoads from TJA Advertising and Public Relations joined the Morning News to highlight upcoming activities, including the Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival, the Pismo Beach Corgi Nation Vacation, and new attractions like the Sand Art Festival and Harps on the Coast.

Rhoads said fall is one of the best seasons in Pismo Beach. “You get that post-summer absolute bliss. You get perfect weather and not as many crowds, and honestly as a surfer you get the offshore winds. It’s all around really pleasant and quieter, but tons of events to keep us busy,” she explained.

The Corgi Beach Festival will be held September 12–14, bringing more than 100 corgis and their owners to local hotels, beaches, and events throughout the weekend. Festivities include races, photo shoots, dinners, and brunches, with a free public gathering on September 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rhoads recalled a memorable moment from last year’s brunch: “Somebody played the Ring doorbell sound on a speaker and all the dogs started barking at once. It was hilarious.” The event is organized by SoCal Corgis in partnership with the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau.

In October, the 79th Annual Pismo Beach Clam Festival will take place October 18–19 at the Pismo Beach Pier. Since 1946, this tradition has brought generations of families and tourists together. Rhoads noted the clams have returned to the shoreline after being absent for decades, making the festival an opportunity to both celebrate and educate. “There are a lot of cool educational opportunities, like teaching kids how to rebury clams. It’s been really fun to see how the festival has transformed over its history,” she said. The parade will be held October 19 at 10 a.m. on Price Street.

November brings new cultural events, including the Sand Art Festival, set for November 6–8. Eight artists from around the world will create large-scale murals across Pismo Beach, stretching from the pier to the Shell Beach cliffs. That same weekend, Harps on the Coast will combine wine tasting with sunset harp performances along the shoreline.

For more information on upcoming fall events in Pismo Beach, visit ExperiencePismoBeach.com.