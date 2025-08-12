15-Year-Old Ventura Swimmer Completes 12-Mile Anacapa Island Crossing for Veterans and Firefighters

VENTURA, Calif. — Fifteen-year-old Grace Nackers swam from Anacapa Island to Silver Strand Beach in Ventura County on Aug. 8, completing the roughly 12-mile crossing in 7 hours and 24 minutes to raise awareness and funds for first responders and veterans.

Nackers, the daughter of a Ventura Fire Captain, began the swim before sunrise and reached the beach after 1 p.m., battling strong currents, big swells and high winds along the way. “It was definitely a really big challenge,” she said. “I was expecting really smooth waters originally, but… it became a lot more of a challenge than I expected.”

The longtime competitive swimmer said she has dreamed of making the crossing since she was 12. “I just see Anacapa and it’s right there and I’m like maybe I could swim there one day,” Nackers said. She trained year-round in the pool and during the summer in open water, often swimming at 5 a.m. along the coast to build cold-water endurance.

During the swim, she spotted a mola mola, or sunfish, which she described as “really inspiring.” She credited her motivation to honoring her father, his coworkers, and other first responders who have taken their own lives. “I gotta keep going to show others that they can persevere and keep going and reach for new,” she said.

Her father accompanied her on a kayak for the duration of the swim. “We persevered together… just getting to swim seven hours together,” Nackers said.

Nackers is also fundraising for the Sept. 7 9/11 stair climb at the Crowne Plaza in Ventura, aiming to sponsor veterans, firefighters and first responders who served during major wildfires.

People may still donate by visiting her Instagram @bluebirdoceandays.

For more information and to see other local swimmers who recently accomplished the crossing visit https://santabarbarachannelswim.org