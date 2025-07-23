Cast Members of the “The Addams Family” Preview Performances Happening This Weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Addams Family is coming to a local stage for a set of ghoul-tastic performances this weekend in Santa Barbara!

The theatre group, Stage Left, is a 4-week summer camp that teaches kiddos how to audition, dance, sing and create a musical. Throughout the weeks during the program, they rehearse and practice to prepare for their big performance.

Students from Stage Left will be performing in "The Addams Family," the beloved classic about America's darkest family!

Two of the play's stars, Hailey Elizabeth and Chance Challen, joined your News Channel to give viewers a sneak peak at this weekend's shows.

"It's definitely exciting and nerve wracking because it's like the show is almost here it's definitely coming together very fast and quickly and I'm very excited to get to perform it," said Elizabeth, who plays Pugsley.

Both performers play the role of Pugsley, giving them a chance to practice and learn together.

"Me and Hailey get to watch each other and watch each other perform, so we get to sort of like see what we do differently and like sort of work on it together so it's kind of fun," said Challen, who also plays Pugsley!

You can watch Stage Left's adaptation of "The Addams Family" this weekend, July 26th to July 27th. They have two performances daily at 2pm and 7pm at San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara.

Visit Stage Left's website for more information.

