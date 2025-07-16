“Young Frankenstein” Stars Preview Sold-Out Performances at SBCC

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Coming to you LIVE from Transylvania, its Young Frankenstein!

The Theatre Group at Santa Barbara City College opened its 80th season with this musical comedy, adapted from the hilarious book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan.

Following the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and brings to life a monster just like his grandfather's! Along with some friends, Frankenstein sets off on a wild goose chase when the monster ultimately escapes.

Two stars of the popular adaption, Dillion Yuhasz who plays Frederick Frankenstein and Kate Brody-Adams who plays Igna, joined your Morning News to talked about the must-see musical comedy.

"This is just amazing. This has been a lot of work to put this show, from everything – the costumes, the tech side, Santa Barbara City College always just does such a good job with their shows. We are just lucky to get to be the actors in the show," Yuhasz said.

The show features music and lyrics by Brooks and original direction and choreography by Susan Stromans.

"I think we're doing a great job of lifting each other up, and that's, I think that really is the most fun. I mean, getting up there and singing and acting and dancing is wonderful," said Brody-Adams.

As of Wednesday morning, tickets for upcoming shows are sold out, but 'stand-by' tickets may be available to those who show up at the theatre an hour prior to showtime.

Performance times are Thursday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sundays @ 2pm from July 9-25 at the Garvin Theatre.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

