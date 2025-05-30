14th Annual FCA All Star Game Will Host the Best-of-the-Best in Central Coast Football

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – The 14th annual FCA All-Star Classic is set to kick off this Saturday, where the best of the best in High School football will battle it out on the field.

The event will showcase top graduating seniors, as standout athletes from San Luis Obispo County face off against their counterparts from Northern Santa Barbara County in a highly anticipated showdown.

All-star game chairman, Greg Dickinson, stopped by the Morning News to preview the big game and discuss how the community can support and give back to participating schools.

Tickets are avalible online and in-person. All walk-up tickets sold will benefit FCA, but fans who purchase online can designate which school they want those funds to go to. Proceeds from online ticket sales for the game go directly back to the participating high schools athletic departments.

Athletes from up and down the coast will represent their schools, including Lompoc High running back Jacob White, and players from Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria, Righetti, Arroyo Grande, Santa Ynez, Nipomo, and many more.

The San Luis Obispo squad will be lead by Morro Bay head football coach Robert Dougherty, while the North Santa Barbara squad is lead by Santa Ynez head football coach Josh McClurg.

"What's unique about it is we ask at least one coach from each school to be at each of the practices in the game," Dickinson says. "So we're modeling not only the players coming across rival lines to work together to be future Central Coast leaders, but we're asking the coaches who often were rivals themselves to spend a week together and and coach the game."

"So it's it's very unique model and it's paying dividends for the community."

The 14th annual FCA All-Star football classic will take place THIS Saturday, May 31st starting at 6:00pm at Santa Ynez High School.

Tickets are available online.

For those who can’t attend the game, Santa Ynez High School will be live streaming the event for free on their Youtube Channel.

