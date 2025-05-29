Jacob White’s “Brave Way Back”

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc High School’s senior running back, Jacob White, is closing out his high school career with a spring to remember.

Just last weekend, White anchored the Lompoc Braves’ 4x400 relay team at the CIF Central Section Masters Meet in Clovis. This weekend, he’ll suit up with the best of the best, representing the Santa Barbara County All-Star team in the 14th annual FCA All-Star Classic.

But perhaps the most meaningful moment is still to come — on June 6th, Jacob will walk across the stage and graduate from Lompoc High.

After a sophomore-year injury, the athlete lost his way. After getting mixed up with the wrong crowd, his grades dropped, along with his focus and drive.

“I would be like, ‘I don’t need this class to do what I wanna do in the future,’ and it ended up in like a spiral, not doing work,” White admitted.

Redemption was within reach. With unwavering support from his mom, stepbrother, coach, teachers and friends, White got his head in the game — academically and athletically — and began to unlock the potential that had always been inside him.

That commitment became the key to his turnaround.

White said, “locking in, was just breaking old habits, building new good ones, and just accepting that you got to get rid of certain things and stop wasting so much time.”

His lifelong best friend, Izzy Elizindo, put it best:

“He’s been through a lot, I know that he has and to overcome that, you have to have some kind of courage to do that”



You can catch Jacob White and Izzy Elizindo back in action one last time on Saturday night at Santa Ynez High School. The duo will suit up for the Santa Barbara County All-Stars in the 14th annual FCA All-Star Football Classic, proudly representing the Lompoc Braves. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.