Founder of Santa Barbara based “Natural Haven” shares the benefits of detoxing our homes ahead of Earth Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Earth Day is fasting approaching and spring cleaning is a hot topic during this time of year. Karen Bloom, founder of Santa Barbara based "Natural Haven" stopped by the Morning News Friday to share tips on how to detox your home if cleaning is on your to-do list.

Bloom worked as a lawyer for years and founded "Natural Haven" after experiencing health problems herself. She shared her background and the importance of turning one's home into an eco-friendly space. In turn, a detoxed home improves the health of those living at home and Earth's health.

For more information, visit: https://www.naturalhavensb.com/.