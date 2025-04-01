Skip to Content
Barista from Dune Coffee Roasters named 2025 US Barista Champion

By
today at 5:02 pm
Published 5:25 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Kay Cheon of Dune Coffee Roasters is a local coffee-legend after being named 2025 United States Barista Champion.

This was Cheon's sixth year completing in the national competition that took place in Raleigh, North Carolina. There, he had an incredible performance in the championship's three courses – combining different coffees and ingredients that won him the Reg Barber Trophy.

Cheon will be heading to Milan, Italy in October to compete in the World Barista Championship.

Morning Anchor Joey Vergilis sat down with the coffee champ to talk about his experience and taste his award-winning coffee.

