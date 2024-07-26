Skip to Content
Visit Oxnard highlights Dallas Cowboys Training Camp returning to Oxnard on The Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — For the 18th year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are in Oxnard for their Summer Training Camp. Visit Oxnard Digital and Multicultural Marketing Manager Daniel Cabrera stopped by The Morning News Friday morning.

He explained what the family-friendly experience is like, how many open practices there are, and highlighted a few special events taking place this summer.

For more information and event details, visit https://visitoxnard.com/dallas-cowboys-training-camp/.

