SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 11th annual Buellton Brew Fest is Saturday, May 4th at River View Park from 11:30am until 4:30pm. Event Organizer Andres Nuño stopped by The Morning News to preview the festival and highlight the special events taking place for Star Wars fans on May the Fourth.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.buelltonbrewfest.com/.