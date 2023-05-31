New bar director at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort Sam Penton drops by the Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – New bar director Sam Penton from the Rosewood Miramar Beach Resort dropped by the Morning News to tell us about the resort's cocktail program.

The Rosewood Miramar Beach will bring guest talent to the resort to showcase the best of the best.

Sam oversees the beverage program on the property, which ranges from creating new cocktails at all of the venues, to creating new experiences for guest holding special events on the property.

To learn more about what's new in the beverage program at Rosewood Miramar Beach you can visit their website