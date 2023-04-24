Chef Massimo Falsini from Caruso’s at Rosewood Miramar Beach shares an un-bee-livable dish on the Morning News Show

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In honor of Earth day and Earth Month Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach is unveiling a special dish that symbolizes sustainability.

Chef Massimo Falsini said "we work very close with farmers, fisherman and ranchers around the area to collaborate with the community to produce incredible food".

The property has 4 bee hives which produces roughly 25 pounds of honey per month. The dish Chef Massimo Falsini brought on the morning show had 2 incredible ingredients, pixie tangerines from Ojai and honey from the hives that are on the Rosewood Miramar Beach property.

For this dish, Chef Falsini crystalized the honey wih a hint of tangerine juice. Chef Falsini said the goal of the tasting menu at Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach is to take the guest to journey through the American Rivera which is interpreted through Chef Falsini's Italian heritage.

Caruso's menu is alive and a must try for those passing through Montecito, for more information on Caruso's at Rosewood Miramar Beach you can visit www.RosewoodHotels/Miramar or call 805-900-8388