How to apply for and get a business credit card

It’s often said that it takes money to make money, and few feel this more acutely than business owners. The amount companies require can vary widely based on industry and product. One thing remains clear. Having greater spending power and managing expenses well both make it easier to launch and grow a business.

Business credit cards are a valuable way to increase your spending power, manage expenses, build credit, and earn rewards and cash back. By using a business credit card, you can also separate your business and personal finances for better tracking while establishing a credit history for your company. This allows you to increase your chances of securing loans, lines of credit, and other financing options as your business expands.

This article will walk you through everything you need to know about applying for and obtaining a business credit card. Brex will cover the benefits, requirements, application process, and why modern solutions are transforming how businesses access credit.

What are the benefits of using a business credit card?

There are several key advantages to using a business credit card versus personal credit cards or cash for your company’s expenses.

Building business credit history

One benefit of a dedicated business card is the chance to build credit in your company’s name. When payments arrive on time, bureaus record that discipline, and your business credit score grows stronger.

Your business credit file remains separate from your personal score, which keeps founders shielded. A stronger file speeds approval when you apply for a corporate credit card and often leads to larger limits, flexible lines, and competitive rates to fund expansion.

Separating business and personal expenses

You might have heard the advice not to mix business with pleasure. The same rule applies to your expenses. Using just one card for both business and personal costs can make tracking your spending complicated and messy. Having a separate card for business makes bookkeeping easier because you can clearly see what you’re spending on business versus personal expenses. Keeping these separate also makes preparing your taxes much simpler.

Earning business rewards

Many of the top business credit cards offer rewards programs designed for companies rather than individual consumers, but finding the best business credit card rewards means evaluating which bonus categories actually match your spending patterns, such as travel, office supplies, advertising, and shipping.

Potential for financing purchases

Business credit cards tend to offer higher limits than personal cards, and a well-chosen high limit business credit card can expand your spending capacity. That extra room lets you finance larger investments or steady cash flow during a lean stretch, which eases pressure on working capital. Treat each statement like a short-term loan and pay it in full within the typical 30-day billing cycle, because prompt repayment strengthens your credit profile and supports any future business card application.

Who qualifies for a business credit card?

Business credit cards are available to a wide range of business entities, from sole proprietors and freelancers to large corporations. Whether you’re running a side hustle or managing a growing startup, there’s likely a business credit card option that fits your needs.

Most card issuers accept applications from LLCs, corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships. Even if you’re just starting out, you can often qualify using your Social Security Number (SSN) if you don’t yet have an Employer Identification Number (EIN).

Traditional banks may require personal guarantees and conduct hard inquiries on your personal credit.

Business credit card vs. personal credit card

While you might be tempted to use a personal credit card for business expenses, there are significant advantages to keeping these separate. Business credit cards typically offer higher credit limits, better rewards on business spending categories, and more robust expense tracking features.

Business cards also help establish your company’s credit profile independently from your personal credit. This separation protects your personal credit utilization ratio and makes tax preparation much simpler by clearly delineating business expenses.

Business credit cards often come with features designed for companies, such as employee cards with customizable spending limits, integration with accounting software, and detailed expense reporting. These tools aren’t available with personal credit cards and can save significant time on financial management.

Common business credit card requirements

Now that you understand the advantages of a business credit card, let’s look at what you need to apply for one successfully. Card providers typically consider several key factors related to your company’s profile and financial standing when evaluating applications.

Business type and structure

Your business structure can shape your eligibility for a business card. Card issuers often evaluate sole proprietorships, LLCs, corporations, and partnerships under different standards, so reviewing their criteria before starting your business credit card application can save time.

Generally speaking, a newly formed LLC can get a business credit card. And you can apply for business credit cards using EIN when submitting your application, which helps keep your business finances separate from your personal credit

Time in business

When evaluating your business credit card application, issuers typically review how long your company has been operating. Established businesses with longer track records often find approval easier since they demonstrate stability and reliability. Some card providers won’t even consider your business if it hasn’t been in operation for at least one year.

Personal credit score/guarantee

Lenders usually check your personal credit score when you first apply for a business card. This practice remains common until your company builds its own credit profile.

Business revenue and financials

Many credit card issuers want to see that your company has healthy, sustainable revenue and cash flow before handing you a new credit line. You may need to provide business tax returns, profit/loss statements, and other financial documents to demonstrate your fiscal responsibility.

Industry

If your company falls outside the mold of a traditional industry, a legacy issuer might decline your business card application. Cannabis ventures and early stage e-commerce founders often face this barrier when they seek approval from the Big 4 banks. Reviewing options like startup business credit cards with no credit checks can connect you with lenders who focus on growth potential instead of standard collateral.

How to apply for and get a business credit card

Now that you know why you need a business card and what you need to obtain one, let’s look at how to choose a business credit card and acquire the right one for you.

Before you get a credit card for your business, take these important steps to ensure a smooth application process.

1. Research and choose the right card

With so many types of business credit cards available, it’s important to research and compare your options. Here are some key factors to carefully consider.

Annual fees and interest rate: Most business cards charge annual fees and interest. If you crunch the numbers, you may find that any rewards and perks do not outweigh the extra cost of a hefty annual fee or high interest rate.

Rewards programs: Evaluate the earning structure (cash back, points, miles, etc.) and see whether the bonus categories match your largest expenses. Many teams prefer flexible points instead of piling up airline miles alone.

Integration with accounting and other software: Look for a card that easily integrates with apps and software like QuickBooks, Slack, Okta, and Zenefits to drive productivity and accuracy.

Number of cards: Consider how many cards you’ll need to issue for your team. Some providers limit the number of cards you can have. Others offer unlimited virtual business credit cards and spend limits to accommodate growing teams.

Overall ease of use and customer service: Consider how user-friendly the card management experience is through features like mobile apps, digital wallets, and account alerts. Look for issuers that provide 24/7 live chat, phone support when required, and a five-star mobile app.

2. Gather the required documents

Before you apply for a business credit card, it’s a good idea to be prepared with your:

Business tax returns or profit/loss statements

Recent business bank account statements

Business formation/registration documents

Valid, government-issued identification for yourself and any other business owners

3. Complete the online application

Most business credit card applications can be completed online. Be sure to complete all sections regarding your business info, expenses, revenue sources, owners, and other fields. Having your documents organized ahead of time will allow you to fill out the application as quickly and accurately as possible.

4. Wait for approval

Processing times for business credit card applications can vary between issuers. But, generally, you’ll receive a decision within seven to 10 business days.

5. Start using your business credit card responsibly

Now that you have your card, you can direct spending toward inventory, ads, or shipping that moves the company forward. By using each purchase to build solid business credit and by learning how to maximize your corporate card rewards, you avoid high fees and future financing hurdles.

After approval, use the card for purchases that directly support operations. Good financial habits explained in a clear employee credit card agreement protect both your credit line and reputation. Keep these practices in mind as you start spending.

Pay your full statement balance every month.

Respect and stay below your total business credit card limit.

Review your account regularly for any unauthorized charges.

Track your expenses rigorously.

