Gen Z earnings premium: Cities where young workers are excelling

While some members of Gen Z may still be working entry-level jobs while attending high school or college, much of this cohort has now entered the workforce in earnest. As the least experienced generation on the schedule, Gen Z is generally paid less than their older counterparts, with this holding true in 93% of cities. But in a handful of locations, Gen Z offers skills and expertise — and sometimes youth itself — that help these workers pull ahead against the odds and earn more than older generations.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 354 of the largest U.S. cities based on the percentage difference between the local median income for people aged 15 to 24 compared to the rest of the local population.

Key Findings

Gen Z earns a 70% premium in Hollywood, Florida. The median Gen Z household earned $121,317 in Hollywood in 2024, compared to $71,067 for all households — a 70.7% difference. Clearwater, Florida, has the second-highest advantage for Gen Z households with a 58.7% disparity. Young households earned $105,280 compared to a $66,357 median across all households.

In all, Gen Z out-earns other generations in 7% of cities. While it's rare for young up-and-comers to outperform older households for income, some economic dynamics make it possible. Studywide, Gen Z had a positive earnings premium in 24 out of 354 cities, with roughly half in Florida or California. Others include Federal Way, Washington; Lynn, Massachusetts; Kent, Washington; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Newport News, Virginia; Jackson, Michigan; and Brownsville, Texas, among others.

The median Gen Z income in this city is over $160,000. Gen Z earns the most in Sunnyvale, California, where the median income for that age group is $162,486. However, this is 10.2% lower than the median income across all households in this high-earning city ($181,022). This negative earnings premium puts Sunnyvale at the 37th best overall for Gen Z's earnings.

The median Gen Z income is less than $50,000 in more than half of cities. For most young people, income tends to be lower than across all households. People aged 15 to 24 are generally at the bottom of the earnings totem poll. In fact, the median Gen Z income is lower than the 2024 U.S. median household income in 91% of cities surveyed.

24 Cities Where Gen Z Makes More Than the Median Household

Out of 354 cities, Gen Z earns more than their older counterparts in just a handful of places.

Hollywood, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 70.71%

Median Gen Z income: $121,317

Median household income: $71,067

Clearwater, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 58.66%

Median Gen Z income: $105,280

Median household income: $66,357

Rio Rancho, New Mexico

Gen Z earnings premium: 43.24%

Median Gen Z income: $140,907

Median household income: $98,374

Moreno Valley, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 37.26%

Median Gen Z income: $127,262

Median household income: $92,716

Federal Way, Washington

Gen Z earnings premium: 34.92%

Median Gen Z income: $120,105

Median household income: $89,022

Lynn, Massachusetts

Gen Z earnings premium: 23.14%

Median Gen Z income: $90,314

Median household income: $73,340

Lehigh Acres, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 19.29%

Median Gen Z income: $84,460

Median household income: $70,800

Inglewood, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 16.88%

Median Gen Z income: $81,069

Median household income: $69,362

Tracy, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 16.08%

Median Gen Z income: $140,202

Median household income: $120,776

Deltona, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 15.15%

Median Gen Z income: $88,026

Median household income: $76,446

Palm Coast, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 13.06%

Median Gen Z income: $92,801

Median household income: $82,083

Visalia, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 9.87%

Median Gen Z income: $93,146

Median household income: $84,781

Hesperia, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 9.71%

Median Gen Z income: $79,056

Median household income: $72,059

Kent, Washington

Gen Z earnings premium: 6.99%

Median Gen Z income: $98,967

Median household income: $92,497

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Gen Z earnings premium: 6.86%

Median Gen Z income: $65,648

Median household income: $61,436

Hialeah, Florida

Gen Z earnings premium: 6.26%

Median Gen Z income: $60,727

Median household income: $57,151

Newport News, Virginia

Gen Z earnings premium: 6.25%

Median Gen Z income: $73,234

Median household income: $68,927

New Bedford, Massachusetts

Gen Z earnings premium: 4.96%

Median Gen Z income: $60,077

Median household income: $57,240

Waterbury, Connecticut

Gen Z earnings premium: 4.62%

Median Gen Z income: $50,092

Median household income: $47,881

Corona, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 3.36%

Median Gen Z income: $106,984

Median household income: $103,507

Antioch, California

Gen Z earnings premium: 3.13%

Median Gen Z income: $101,070

Median household income: $97,998

Jackson, Mississippi

Gen Z earnings premium: 2.75%

Median Gen Z income: $45,739

Median household income: $44,516

Brownsville, Texas

Gen Z earnings premium: 0.7%

Median Gen Z income: $59,908

Median household income: $59,491

Lafayette, Louisiana

Gen Z earnings premium: 0.2%

Median Gen Z income: $59,564

Median household income: $59,445

Data and Methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. The median household income for households where the main householder is aged 15 to 24 is compared to the median household income across all local households to determine the Gen Z earnings premium. Data for 354 U.S. cities with a population over 100,000 was available.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.