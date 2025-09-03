James Meyer // Shutterstock

Best places to live in the Midwest

Although the Midwest region of the United States has been derogatorily referred to as “flyover country,” millions of Americans are more than happy to call these states home. The cost of living tends to be cheaper, and the people are famously friendly.

The Midwest is also a great example of the United States’ diversity. Numerous small towns range from University Heights, Iowa, to Westwood, Kansas. Then there are cities like Chicago, the Twin Cities, St. Louis, Detroit, and Milwaukee. But one increasingly viable option for everyone (from young professionals to families to retirees) is to live in suburbs with easy access to the city. In fact, many Midwestern suburbs consistently rank highly on lists of the best places to live in the U.S. Why? They offer a close-knit feel, with good access to nature and safe neighborhoods. Meanwhile, they’re also located a speedy commute away from major urban areas with countless job opportunities.

Living in the American Heartland can be great. But if you’re choosing to move somewhere where you already have family or friends, figuring out which city or suburb to live in can be daunting. After all, there are thousands of communities spanning 12 states.

Stacker created a list of the best places to live in the Midwest as of 2025, using data from the review site Niche. Cities, towns, and suburbs in the following states were considered: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Counting down to #1, here are the 30 best places to live in the Midwest. Get comfy and read on to see if your hometown or potential new home made the list.

#30. Rock Hill, Missouri

– Population: 4,708

Niche describes this St. Louis suburb as one of the best places to buy a house in Missouri. With a high percentage of homeowners, Rock Hill features a healthy mix of young professionals commuting to the city and families.

#29. Riverwoods, Illinois

– Population: 3,988

The heart of Riverwoods, Illinois, is the 565-acre Edward L. Ryerson Conservation Area, a forested preserve on the Des Plaines River. Residents’ passion for the preserve and commitment to resisting overdevelopment make Riverwoods one of the least-populated and most calming suburbs of Chicago.

#28. Western Springs, Illinois

– Population: 13,353

In July 1962, this Chicago suburb made history when the mayor received a televised phone call from the chairman of its sister city, Rugeley, Staffordshire, in the U.K. Since then, the town has made a name for itself as a great place to raise kids. As of 2025, Niche ranks Western Springs as the best place to raise a family in Cook County.

#27. Wilmette, Illinois

– Population: 27,550

The Chicago suburb of Wilmette has become well known as a haven for families. In 2025, Niche named Wilmette the second-best place to raise a family in Cook County thanks to its amenities, safety, parks, and more. Wilmette’s Romona Elementary School has also received multiple National Blue Ribbon awards from the U.S. Department of Education for its academic excellence.

#26. Beverly Hills, Michigan

– Population: 10,507

The Detroit suburb of Beverly Hills doubles as Michigan’s most populous village, with a population exceeding 10,500. It also features well-regarded public schools and boasts a high percentage of homeowners.

#25. Rochester, Michigan

– Population: 12,939

“A perfect mix of historic and hip,” according to its website, Rochester is a suburb of Detroit located some 20 miles from the city center. Three large parks and a trail system provide the city’s green spaces, and the more than 350 businesses located in its downtown corridor (85% of which are locally owned and operated) make up its economic center.

#24. Northbrook, Illinois

– Population: 34,642

A thriving community on Chicago’s North Shore, Northbrook has plenty of dining and shopping options, outstanding parks, and strong community programming. The American bases for several multinational companies, like Barilla and Astellas, are located within Northbrook’s city limits, providing opportunities for local employment. Meanwhile, those in other industries enjoy easy access to nearby Chicago.

#23. Falcon Heights, Minnesota

– Population: 5,145

Apart from being a popular place to raise families, this St. Paul gateway city draws visitors yearly to the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Falcon Heights also hosts many college students, since it’s home to the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus.

#22. Oakwood, Ohio

– Population: 9,480

Oakwood sets itself apart with its Department of Public Safety, whose personnel are certified as EMS officers, firefighters, and police officers. The close-knit, relaxed community was founded by John Henry Patterson, who also created the National Cash Register Corporation.

#21. Richmond Heights, Missouri

– Population: 9,179

A suburb of St. Louis, Richmond Heights scores highly in everything from health and fitness to the quality of its schools. The suburb also provides easy access to downtown St. Louis, connecting to the Interstate 170 and Interstate 64 highways.

#20. Long Grove, Illinois

– Population: 8,266

The northwestern Chicago suburb of Long Grove may have a country atmosphere, but its downtown regularly hosts one-of-a-kind events. In May, there’s the Chocolate Fest; in June, there’s a Strawberry Fest, and in September, there’s an Apple Fest.

#19. Buffalo Grove, Illinois

– Population: 42,824

The village of Buffalo Grove sits northwest of Chicago and is ranked within U.S. News & World Report’s top 20 safest places to live for 2025-26. Buffalo Grove is known for several popular annual events, including the June Pride Parade, the summer farmers market, and the September Buffalo Grove Days Festival.

#18. Clayton, Missouri

– Population: 17,282

Apart from having one of the best school districts in Missouri, Clayton is a strong force for city arts initiatives. The St. Louis Art Fair is held there each year, as well as Gallery Nights and the Clayton Jazz Festival.

#17. Evanston, Illinois

– Population: 76,552

Evanston is a major part of the Chicago metropolitan area and a leader in research through Northwestern University. The enclave is also overwhelmingly liberal, with more than 90% of residents voting Democratic in the 2024 election.

#16. Fishers, Indiana

– Population: 100,918

Fishers, Indiana, has plenty of reasons to be proud of itself as a city, apart from its proximity to Indianapolis. Fishers hosts concerts at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater, offers an outdoor museum at Conner Prairie, and has an extensive green space in Flat Fork Creek Park.

#15. Lincolnshire, Illinois

– Population: 7,937

Picturesque and luxurious are the best descriptors of Lincolnshire, a suburb of Chicago. Living here isn’t cheap because of higher-than-average household incomes and high housing costs. However, the quality of life is worth the price tag for many residents. A PGA Championship golf course, an expansive dining scene, and regular community events like Taste of Lincolnshire and the annual art festival are just a few of the perks residents can access.

#14. Kildeer, Illinois

– Population: 4,189

Though located less than an hour outside Chicago, Kildeer feels a world away from the city. The village in Illinois’ Lake County has limited developments within its boundaries to custom homes on large lots, giving it an open, woodsy feel. With low crime rates, excellent schools, and easy access to Illinois Route 53, Kildeer is a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of its more urban neighbors.

#13. Olivette, Missouri

– Population: 8,539

Primarily populated by families, this St. Louis suburb features well-regarded public schools and a liberal bent. Adult residents also tend to be well-educated, with nearly 40% holding a Master’s degree or higher.

#12. Troy, Michigan

– Population: 87,307

U.S. News & World Report named Troy, Michigan, one of the top 10 places to live in the U.S. for 2025-26 thanks to its well-regarded schools, comparatively low cost of living, and high median household income. Troy also attracts visitors to the annual summer Troy Family Daze festival, which often draws more than 20,000 people over a few days.

#11. Vernon Hills, Illinois

– Population: 26,772

This Illinois suburb was listed as Niche’s #1 place to live in Lake County in 2025. Vernon Hills is within commuting distance of Chicago and Milwaukee and features several local employers (such as Rust-Oleum and the American Hotel Register). Thanks to its proximity to Lake Michigan, Vernon Hills also has great beach access.

#10. Ballwin, Missouri

– Population: 30,835

Ballwin, Missouri, may be one of the many St. Louis suburbs, but its name is unusually singular—it’s the only town named Ballwin in the United States. The town ranks as one of the best places to raise a family in the Show-Me State, with a highly rated public school system and comparatively affordable housing.

#9. Chesterfield, Missouri

– Population: 49,591

This western St. Louis suburb, founded in 1988, has been dubbed the “City of Volunteers” due to its residents’ charitable attitudes. Chesterfield is home to the historic village of Faust Park and a Butterfly House.

#8. Pepper Pike, Ohio

– Population: 6,807

A suburb of Cleveland, Pepper Pike is defined by its rolling hills, public green spaces, and wide streets. With eight separate communities, two country clubs, and a municipal park that hosts regular community events, residents have plenty to do here. Pepper Pike is also 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, a short commute for work or entertainment.

#7. Blue Ash, Ohio

– Population: 13,374

Around 20 minutes from Cincinnati, Blue Ash values safe suburban life. It has a 24-hour police force, firefighting team, and medical emergency line. The city also features good golfing, with the award-winning championship Blue Ash Golf Course.

#6. Hinsdale, Illinois

– Population: 17,155

Hinsdale, Illinois, is home to some of the country’s most well-to-do people. In July 2025, GOBankingRates listed this suburb as the 8th wealthiest in the U.S. The town offers quick access to Chicago, and its downtown is home to various historically significant structures.

#5. Brentwood, Missouri

– Population: 8,151

The St. Louis suburb of Brentwood values education highly, making it a great spot to raise a family. Brentwood High School and Mark Twain Elementary School have won National Blue Ribbon Awards.

#4. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

– Population: 8,642

The affluent Chicago suburb of Clarendon Hills has an excellent reputation amongst families, with Niche ranking it the second-best place to raise a family in Illinois in 2025. It was also noted on the EPA’s Green Power Partner Communities list in 2023, and is conveniently situated between Chicago’s two major airports.

#3. Naperville, Illinois

– Population: 149,424

Niche gave the Chicago suburb of Naperville a particularly lofty superlative in 2025: the #1 best city to live in America. Between its highly rated public schools, well-educated populace, and amenities like Centennial Beach, it’s little wonder that Naperville stands out as a desirable place to live and raise a family.

#2. Okemos, Michigan

– Population: 25,503

This suburb offers easy access to Michigan’s state capital of Lansing. It also features plenty of shopping at the Meridian Mall and is a stone’s throw from Michigan State University.

#1. Carmel, Indiana

– Population: 100,501

Less than 20 miles from Indianapolis, Carmel, Indiana, has been showered in accolades for its quality of life. Niche ranked it as the best place to live in Indiana in 2025; U.S. News & World Report ranked it as the second-best place to live in the U.S. for 2025-26, and WalletHub ranked it as the #1 small city in America in 2023, 2024, and 2025. Carmel is also well known for its July CarmelFest celebration and award-winning park system.

