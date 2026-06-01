Anthropic confidentially files to go public

By Clare Duffy, Lisa Eadicicco, CNN

(CNN) — Anthropic on Monday said it filed confidential plans for an initial public offering, setting it up for what’s expected to be one of the most anticipated market debuts in years.

The company has yet to determine how many shares it will sell or at what price. But the registration statement to the Securities and Exchange Commission paves the way “for a proposed initial public offering of our common stock,” Anthropic said.

Anthropic is one of three highly anticipated AI initial public offerings expected for this year, along with OpenAI and SpaceX — allowing retail investors to get in on some of the most valuable AI startups and giving early investors the chance for huge paydays.

An initial public offering would also provide the first concrete window into the company’s financial data, as concerns about an AI bubble have simmered over the past year. Anthropic’s valuation has soared this year, jumping from $380 billion in February to $965 billion post-money this month, and it’s struck deals with tech giants worth billions. It said in April, for example, that it’s committing more than $100 billion to Amazon Web Services technology to train and run its popular Claude AI agent.

But the money being poured into AI across the industry has raised questions about whether funding is outpacing real-world demand. Anthropic said last week that it recently crossed $47 billion in run-rate revenue, a metric that looks at short-term sales to project yearly revenue. Wall Street would get a much deeper look at the company’s business segments — including which products are generating the most revenue — through earnings reports if Anthropic were to go public.

Anthropic has become a major player in artificial intelligence, which has also led to it becoming a target. Earlier this year, it was caught in a feud with the White House and Defense Department over the use of its technology. And its powerful AI model Mythos has also raised cybersecurity concerns in the government and on Wall Street.

But Anthropic has also rapidly expanded its offerings to businesses this year, building on the popularity of its Claude Code AI software development tool. It has introduced new tools that aim to replicate Claude Code’s success in other industries, such as new AI agents for streamlining tasks in financial services jobs.

Anthropic has been gaining ground in the sector with its chief rival, OpenAI. Its new valuation puts it ahead of the $852 billion valuation OpenAI reached in March. Anthropic this spring also surged past OpenAI in business adoption of its enterprise tools, according to data from the fintech firm Ramp.

Yet it faces fresh competition from OpenAI and Google as both companies update and improve their own coding tools.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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