EU freezes work on US trade deal ‘indefinitely’ after Trump’s Greenland and tariff threats

Strasbourg, France (CNN) — A key group of European Parliament members blocked a vote to ratify a US-European trade deal Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to take over Greenland and charge as much as an additional 35% tariff on countries opposed to his ambitions.

“EU-US Deal on ice indefinitely!” Bernd Lange, chair of Parliament’s trade committee, said in a post on X.

It’s unclear if the entire trade agreement, which called for 15% tariffs on European Union goods shipping to the US, has been called off or if parts that have already gone into effect will remain that way. The EU and the US came to a preliminary deal in July, putting much of it into effect before it was signed.

The news came as Trump told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland that he did not intend to use force to acquire Greenland. But he emphasized repeatedly a demand that Europe effectively give Greenland to the United States.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

