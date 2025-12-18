Trump’s social media business is merging with a nuclear fusion company

By Matt Egan, Chris Isidore, CNN

(CNN) — Truth Social parent company Trump Media & Technology Group announced a deal on Thursday to merge with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies.

The surprise merger drove shares of Trump Media 25% higher in premarket trading.

The companies said the all-stock transaction is valued at more than $6 billion and will create one of the first publicly traded fusion companies.

After the deal closes, shareholders of Trump Media and TAE would own about 50% of the combined entity.

The news comes as Trump Media’s share price has plunged this year. Truth Social has struggled to gain traction, remaining a far smaller player than rival social media platforms.

Trump Media has announced efforts to diversify into artificial intelligence, crypto and asset management.

Fusion has long held the promise as a source of clean, safe, and cheap energy. It creates energy using essentially the same process as the sun and other stars, smashing hydrogen atoms together to release energy. Although researchers have made advances in laboratories, fusion has yet to provide energy on a commercial scale.

But TAE says it is poised to be able to do just that, with plans for to start construction of the first utility-scale fusion power plant in 2026 at a yet to be determined location.

“TAE has more than 25 years of R&D in the lab and safely built and operated five fusion reactors and importantly proven major energy and fusion breakthroughs over the years, putting TAE at the top of the mountain in the fusion global scene in our view,” said Dan Ives, tech analyst with Wedbush Securities, in a note Thursday.

“TAE will also clearly have major political support from President Trump in our view and this importantly will create a major nuclear fusion US energy domestic bet over the coming years,” he wrote.

Nuclear power has come back into vogue in recent years as artificial intelligence creates huge new demand for electrical energy to drive computers in data centers. Fusion or other sources of power could help with America’s electrical supply problems.

“It’s an arms race with China,” Ives told CNN. “The US facing major energy shortages/issues to fuel the AI data center transformational buildout over the next decade. While the US is ahead of China from an AI technology perspective, China is clearly leading on the energy front with a major surplus. If they’re a US answer for fusion, it’s TAE. The biggest thing missing is capital.”

While Trump Media and Technology Group is not profitable, it does have significant assets, especially from its crypto currency investments. Its balance sheet showed $1.5 billion in digital assets on the books and an additional $550 million in other short-term investments.

But that is a paltry amount compared to the cash on hand at various other major tech companies. For example, Google owner Alphabet has $95.7 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its balance sheet.

Trump’s company taking ownership of TAE could give it political clout. But it could also make it more politically controversial for it to receive any kind of federal government support, such as grants, low. interest loans or permitting approvals.

Devin Nunes, the CEO of Truth Media & Technology Group, will serve as co-CEO of the combined company with Michl Binderbauer, CEO of TAE.

“Fusion power will be the most dramatic energy breakthrough since the onset of commercial nuclear energy in the 1950s—an innovation that will lower energy prices, boost supply, ensure America’s AI-supremacy, revive our manufacturing base and bolster national defense,” he told Fox Business Thursday. “TMTG brings the capital and public market access to quickly move TAE’s proven technology to commercial viability,”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

