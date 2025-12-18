Inflation cooled in November to 2.7%

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — Inflation slowed in November, a welcome change for Americans weighed down by the persistently high cost of living.

The Consumer Price Index measured 2.7% from a year earlier, after hitting 3% in September, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Thursday. It’s the lowest rate since July.

The October number was not calculated, after the government shutdown hampered statistical agencies’ ability to process economic data.

On a two-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2% from September to November, resulting in an average rate of 0.1%. In September, prices rose 0.3% on a monthly basis.

This story is developing and will be updated.

