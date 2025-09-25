Trump announces a 25% tariff on trucks and a 30% tariff on furniture

By David Goldman, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Thursday announced sweeping tariffs on various household products, including imported kitchen cabinets and certain kinds of furniture – potentially adding even more costs to a category that has surged in price in recent months. Trump also announced heavy truck tariffs and pharmaceutical tariffs Thursday.

“We will be imposing a 50% Tariff on all Kitchen Cabinets, Bathroom Vanities, and associated products, starting October 1st, 2025. Additionally, we will be charging a 30% Tariff on Upholstered Furniture,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Thursday evening.

Various tariffs that Trump has imposed have already boosted furniture prices considerably over the past year. Overall, furniture last month cost 4.7% more than in August 2024, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Living room and dining room furniture in particular has grown more expensive – rising 9.5% over the past 12 months, the BLS reported.

Furniture prices have surged as Trump hiked tariffs on China and Vietnam, the top two sources of imported furniture. Both countries exported $12 billion worth of furniture and fixtures last year, according to US Commerce Department data.

Furniture prices had largely fallen for the past two and a half years prior to Trump’s tariffs. But Trump said Thursday that foreign manufacturers have oversupplied the US market, and the tariffs were necessary to regain US manufacturing prowess.

“The reason for this is the large scale ‘FLOODING’ of these products into the United States by other outside Countries,” Trump said. “It is a very unfair practice, but we must protect, for National Security and other reasons, our Manufacturing process.”

Shares of Wayfair (W), RH (RH) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM) tumbled in after-hours trading.

Trucks

Trump on Thursday also announced a 25% tariff on heavy trucks imported into the United States, a trade levy designed to level the playing field for America’s truck-making industry that has been hit relentlessly by the White House’s compounding tariffs.

“In order to protect our Great Heavy Truck Manufacturers from unfair outside competition, I will be imposing, as of October 1st, 2025, a 25% Tariff on all ‘Heavy (Big!) Trucks’ made in other parts of the World,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Thursday.

Previous tariffs that Trump has levied — including 50% tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper — have raised costs considerably for US truck manufacturers. Foreign-built trucks, including those made by Germany’s Daimler Truck and International Motors, are typically manufactured in Mexico and imported tariff-free because of the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement — so long as roughly two-thirds of the truck’s parts were made in North America.

Tariffs were, in part, designed to boost US manufacturing and give American factories a leg up over foreign-made products. But steel and aluminum tariffs have shifted the supply-demand balance, raising the price of all metals — both imported and domestic. That means Trump’s tariffs have made some US-built trucks more costly than trucks made by foreign manufacturers.

“Our Great Large Truck Company Manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks, and others, will be protected from the onslaught of outside interruptions,” Trump said in his post on Thursday. “We need our Truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all else, for National Security purposes!”

It’s not clear, however, whether the 25% tariff would apply to all heavy-duty trucks or only those that do not comply with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Thursday’s announcement follows an investigation that Trump ordered the Commerce Department to begin in April to determine whether medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks imports pose a national security threat.

Trump has also threatened several other tariffs, including lumber, semiconductors and other products.

