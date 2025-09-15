Skip to Content
China finds Nvidia violated anti-monopoly law

By Nectar Gan, CNN

(CNN) — China will carry out a further investigation into Nvidia after a preliminary probe found that the US chip giant had violated China’s anti-monopoly law, the Chinese market regulator said in a statement Monday.

Nvidia was also found to have violated the terms of the regulator’s conditional approval of its acquisition of Israeli chip designer Mellanox Technologies. China approved the acquisition in 2020.

The decision to continue the investigation, which was launched in December last year, comes as the United States and China are holding their fourth round of trade talks in Madrid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

